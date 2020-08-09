Motorcycle accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle and three teenagers riding bicycles and a scooter. The accident happened on Madison avenue.

When the 18 News reporter arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist was being helped by EMTs, and then taken to a hospital in an ambulance. One of the teens was also being looked at by EMT, but he was not taken to the hospital. However, our reporter did notice some injuries on him.

Neighbors told 18 News that the kids were riding their bikes in the streets swerving in and out and the motorcyclist didn’t see them. When he finally did see them he swerved trying to avoid them but ended up crashing.

Elmira police spoke to the teenagers to try to figure out what happened but they are still unclear. All three teenagers left the scene on their bikes and scooter.

This is a developing story, so stick with 18 News for the latest updates.