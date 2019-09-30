Breaking News
Move it Monday : Dress for Success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about the importance of dressing for success when going to the gym.

Heather says it’s important to be dressing in comfortable, appropriate apparel to the gym with things such as sweatpants and mesh shorts. Clothing like jeans can be restrictive and get caught on machines and just be plain uncomfortable.

Maio also stresses the importance of dressing in a way that you can feel good about yourself, stating “don’t be afraid to show those arms ladies”. As well as warning active gym goers to wear shoes and a shirt to the gym.

So quick tips: avoid jeans, wear shoes and a shirt (think comfort, for ladies something tight and for men something not restrictive).

