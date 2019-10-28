Move it Monday: Halloween Edition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about getting Halloween fit just before the holidays.

Heather is helping get both parents and kids ready to be in the best shape they can be to get ready to collect as much candy as they possibly can.

Maio talking about 3 specific workouts in particular including “The carry”, perfect for making sure you’re ready to carry loads of candy for long distances.

Another, sled sprints, to help the kids make sure they’re moving their quickest when they hear the neighbor down the street has big sized candy bars.

Lastly, Maio talks about ringing the doorbell, and how to help strengthen those doorbell ringing muscles with standing chest presses.