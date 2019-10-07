Move it Monday: No pain no gain is not the case

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about the myth behind the phrase “no pain, no gain”

Maio addressing the difference between good and bad pain while at the gym in this weeks episode. Maio says let the phrase “no pain, no gain” die because it can confuse people and make them think they have to be in pain to see a gain. She says, ” we want you slightly uncomfortable, working and pushing yourself but we don’t want to see you putting yourself in pain”.

Knowing the difference between slight discomfort from not doing a certain motion in years and pain is important, Maio says there’s a big difference in pain and not using muscles you haven’t used in years.

This weeks motto is” if you’re not uncomfortable you’re not working”.