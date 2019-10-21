Move it Monday: The Carry

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about “The Carry”, one of her favorite things to do at the gym.

“The Carry” is a simple workout routine, that no matter how strong or weak you think you are… according to Maio, you can benefit from them.

The Carry is simply picking something heavy up and walking with it, Maio says, “that simple exercise has more carryover than any workout you can do”.

For those that have a ton of workout experience, she says they can still improve your grip and the same goes for those new to the gym. Maio says, “If you have a strong grip that means you have a strong body. You can pick up more weight do more push-ups and do more fun things”.