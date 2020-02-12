MT&T Bank receives national recognition for Trust and Satisfaction in Business Customer Service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Greenwich Associates has recognized M&T Bank with 13 regional and national Greenwich Excellence Awards and two Greenwich Best Brand Awards for small business and middle market banking.

Since 2011, M&T Bank has earned a total of 112 Greenwich Excellence Awards, of which 84 were in small business. The company has been in the top five percent of banks evaluated in the small business category for the past eight years.

“The businesses we serve are providing products and services, hiring employees and investing in plants and equipment in our communities, and it is our job is to help those businesses grow and thrive,” said M&T Senior Vice President for Business Banking Sales, Christina Brozyna. “We value the input and feedback we receive from our business customers, because it helps us to constantly improve the service we provide.”

Greenwich Associates interviewed more than 27,000 businesses in markets across the U.S. to benchmark the quality of banking products and services in the marketplace. Of more than 600 banks evaluated, M&T Bank is among only 36 that received excellence awards in small business banking, and 33 that received excellence awards in the middle market category.

Nationally, M&T Bank received Greenwich Excellence Awards in:

• Overall Satisfaction – Middle Market

• Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

• Likelihood to Recommend – Middle Market

• Likelihood to Recommend – Small Business

• Overall Satisfaction with RM – Small Business

• RM Proactively Provides Advice – Small Business

• Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

• Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Middle Market

Regionally in the Northeast, M&T Bank received Greenwich Excellence Awards in:

• Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

• Likelihood to Recommend – Middle Market

• Likelihood to Recommend – Small Business

• RM Proactively Provides Advice – Small Business

• Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

Nationally, M&T received Greenwich Best Brand Awards in:

• Trust – Small Business

• Trust – Middle Market

M&T Bank provides a full range of banking, investment, insurance and mortgage products and services designed for businesses and their owners.

The company ranks as one of the 25 largest U.S.-based commercial banks, and in 2019 was named the 7th largest U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in the nation and number one lender in most of its larger communities, including Baltimore, Md., Buffalo, N.Y., Delaware and Syracuse, N.Y.