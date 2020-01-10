Muggles, a Harry Potter flagship store is coming to New York

(CNN) — Calling all muggles and wizards. The largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York.

A massive, three-story ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers say the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before, including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is calling the ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ a flagship store, the first of its kind.

There is no opening date as of yet, but execs say we can expect more details in the coming months.