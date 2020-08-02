Multiple fire crews battling structure fire on Outer Drive in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews are battling a “fully involved structure fire” in Schenectady. They have been on the scene on Outer Drive for over an hour. Firefighters appear to be hunkering down for a prolonged operation.

Very little has been officially confirmed by fire crews on the scene. Fire departments from Carman, Rotterdam, and Fort Hunter responded, along with the Colonie Fire Coordinator and Rotterdam police.

While police could not confirm any specifics about the matter, they did establish a new fire perimeter at one point, advising News10’s Cassie Hudson to move further away from the blaze.

News10 will have more information on this breaking story as it develops.