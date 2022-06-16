STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation notified drivers today of several lane reductions along state roads in multiple Steuben County communities

All of the closures will begin today, June 16, 2022. The closures are due to deck resurfacing on the following bridges throughout the county:

State Route 248 over Fall Creek in Canisteo

State Route 248 over Colby Creek in Greenwood

State Route 36 over Tuscarora in Jasper

Traffic will be maintained with alternating single-lane closures with temporary traffic signals.

The NYSDT also says that the work is expected to be completed at all three of those locations by mid-September.

The Department of Transportation is anticipating delays and is urging drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.