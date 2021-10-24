Multiple shots fired in Elmira early Sunday; Elmira Police report no injuries

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Just before 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 24, the residence of Logan St. in Elmira were woken up to sounds of gunfire not once, but twice in one hour, according to a witness.

The Elmira Police Captain’s Office confirmed this afternoon that there were reports of shots fired in the area, officers responded to the corner of Walnut St. and Logan St. to find no injuries at the scene.

One witness told 18News they heard six to eight gunshots just before 3:00 a.m. with another eight to ten coming nearly an hour later.

This is yet another reported shooting in the City of Elmira, and as of September 14, 2021, the number of shots fired calls was 82, with this adding to that total.

This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be provided once it becomes available.