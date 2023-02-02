(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway.

According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the roadway had been struck by a vehicle. Officers quickly arrived on the scene and observed a 53-year-old male with significant injuries.

The male subject was taken by ambulance to Arnot for treatment and later transferred to Robert Packer Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old female, remained on the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone that witnessed or has information on this event is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.