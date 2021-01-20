N.Y. Republican lawmakers say ‘enough is enough’ for Governor Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers

(WETM-TV)- Republican lawmakers are seeking to cut back Governor Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers.

Since the spring of 2020, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued dozens of Executive Orders allowing the change of state laws and implementing rules without legislative approval.

Now a legislative amendment is in the works as State Senate Republicans are planning to bring an end to the Governor’s unlimited, COVID-19 emergency executive powers.

Governor Cuomo was granted emergency COVID-19 powers in March by the state Legislature, allowing him to rewrite, suspend and even create new laws in the name of protecting public health throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He has made 33 executive orders allowing him to change at least 250 laws.

State lawmakers say the governor should not have so much authority, and his powers go beyond his jurisdiction.

Cuomo’s emergency authority extends until April 2021, in the meantime, he can issue specific directives with a 30-day timeline.

Senator Tom O’Mara’s amendment was rejected again, Wednesday, along party lines.

O’Mara stresses Cuomo’s emergency powers throughout the COVID-19 response have led to tragic results.