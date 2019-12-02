Nanticoke Teen Found- Amber Alert Canceled

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU/ WETM-TV ) – At 10:30 pm Sunday State Police canceled the Amber Alert for 15-year-old Samara Derwin of Nanticoke. State Police say she has been located and is safe.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert

The Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming barracks are searching for Samara Derwin age 15, with brown hair with red highlights, blue eyes, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

She was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School, Luzerne County.

She was reported abducted by Jordan Oliver age 20, unknown clothing description, driving a stolen marked Nanticoke police department 2014 Ford Interceptor police utility vehicle bearing PA registration MG5473H-PA.

Repeating:



Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

Police have an area sectioned off and are conducting an investigation in Nanticoke.

Police are on scene at East Union Street behind Nanticoke High School.

Numerous evidence markers are set up around the parking lot by the football field.

Police on the scene refused to comment on what exactly has happened.

UPDATE: 4:45 PM – There is also a police presence on Alden Mountain Road where police appear to be searching the woods. We can not confirm at this time that the two incidents are related.

UPDATE: 5:07 PM – Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has posted a picture requesting help in locating a missing Nanticoke Police Department vehicle #7 (similar style to the one below). Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1.