NASA hoping to launch first manned Space-X Rocket in 2020

(WETM) – NASA is hoping to launch their first manned Space-X rocket in the first few upcoming months of 2020.

Elon Musk, SPACE CEO has been keeping us on our toes with his most recent tweets about the new Space-X Rocket. Musk tweeted a simulation video that shows the future manned mission that his team hopes to endure on in 2020.

In this past, his company has launched space rockets before without any crew members. With this new manned 2020 Space-X Rocket, Musk has a vision for astronauts to be on board of the spacecraft.

NASA is hoping to launch this space craft within the first few months of the 2020 new year. The rocket is planned to blast from the same exact launch pad that the famous APOLLO-11 was launched from.

As of now, there is no confirmed date as to when the rocket will launch.