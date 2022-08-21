WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR’s Cup Series race on the road course at Watkins Glen International began Sunday with cars running on rain tires after a weather delay of about two hours.

Lightning strikes in the area of the track in New York’s Finger Lakes caused the delay and rain then moved in at Watkins Glen. The track was wet when the green flag waved at 5:01 p.m. with all 39 Next Gen cars in the field running in a race on rain tires for the first time.

Chase Elliott started from the pole. He is seeking his eighth career road course win.

The regular season ends next Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.