WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Watkins Glen International.



As fans anticipate the results from Saturday for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen, they participate in some family and friends’ fun.

While waiting for the race, many have the opportunity to bowl with Professional Bowlers Stefanie Johnson and Anthony Simonsen.



Stephanie is a five-time world champion with three national professional titles and more than 15 international medals from Team USA competitions.



Anthony Simonsen is a four-time major title champion and became the youngest bowler in history to win three majors making his ninth PBA Tour win this year.