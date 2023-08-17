WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Engines started roaring Thursday at Watkins Glen International Raceway, also known as “The Glen.” Young drivers from 5 to 16 years old are competing in the NASCAR Youth Series.

“It’s pretty exciting. It gets your adrenaline moving,” said 13-year-old driver Lincoln Smith. “These nationals, you get pretty nervous because there’s a bunch of good kids, but I win a bunch of them. So I just kind of stay calm and keep confidence.”

“I’ve never seen this before and it’s so cool. These kids are amazing,” said Jeanette Troccia. “I can’t believe how fast they go. It’s crazy they’re like 10 years old. They have no fear.

The NASCAR Fan Experience zone officially opens Friday. There will be live nightly concerts. Drivers will also appear on stage for interviews. Fans can get behind the wheel of the same simulators NASCAR drivers use to learn the track. You can also start the engine of a real racecar or spin a different kind of wheel for a prize. At the Kids Zone, activities include using markers to color in a racecar, and building toy cars out of LEGOS. The entire family can also go Bowling at The Glen.

Tom Guivo says he’s been coming to The Glen since 1999.

“I like the concerts that they have at night, they have one on Friday and Saturday. You know just visiting with people caping around us from other states. It’s good to see them because they’re like family because I’ve been coming here for so long.”