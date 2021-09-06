Nate The Great closed out the summer festivities at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today marked the last day of concerts, shows, and performances at the local amusement park, Eldridge Park. Entertainer Nate the Great took to the stage for the first time, performing with his guitar and showcasing his magic tricks.

“We had a great show. We did some juggling we did some singalong songs I played some guitar on my roll a bowl on top of my case. And we had some great volunteers help out with the show and some big laughs man I was, I was kind of stoked with how the show was because it was rainy at the beginning and it turned out nice,” Nate The Great, Entertainer

While Nate the Great was the last act to perform at Eldridge Park this summer, he hopes to return for another performance.

Nate does up to 200 shows a year and is still taking bookings for the remainder of 2021.