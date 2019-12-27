100-year-old love letters discovered in Memphis home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) – A more than 100-year-old find is keeping one Memphis family busy this holiday season.

Love letters sent to a former resident at the home were stumbled upon in the attic of this more than a century-old house in Midtown Memphis.

The letters are a love story between a woman named Anna Bunch and a man named James Hill Foster.

A love story told through about 25 letters was found tucked away, covered in soot under a floorboard in the attic.

According to ancestry.com, Bunch and her 3three siblings lived in this house in the early 1900s. The letters started in 1917.

Most of the letters come from an army post in Clinton, Mississippi, but the stationary shows Foster possibly moved around a bit. Wherever he was, he was always writing to Bunch.

Bunch and Foster married nine years after they met in 1917.

Foster died in 1964. Bunch returned to the Memphis home until she passed away in 1993.