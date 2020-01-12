2 US troops killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.

In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members.

The City of Aurora, Ill. did identify one of the deceased service members as 21-year-old Miguel Villalon of Aurora.

“He was one of two U.S. service members who passed away today while serving in Afghanistan,” the city said in a statement online. “Their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Kandahar province. A former student at East Aurora High School, Miguel was proud to serve in the United States Army and protect his country.”

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said “Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today. Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines. The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We’ll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier.”

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan after 18 years of war. Last year was one of the deadliest for the United States, with 23 American troops killed, even as Washington engaged in peace talks with the Taliban.

The insurgents now control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan.