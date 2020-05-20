2020 valedictorians of ECISD; their final message to graduates

Breaking News
"We’ve been looking forward to our graduation, and I guess we never imagined it would be this way.”

by: JuYeon Kim

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Big 2/Fox24) – There is no doubt senior year is one of the most memorable times in someone’s life. Your last Friday night football, prom, and then your high school graduation. This year, thousands of high school seniors across America will not be soaking up their final year the traditional way, but we wanted to highlight the valedictorians and give them the spotlight they deserve.

In addition, here are the Top 10 students from each of the five high schools within Ector County Independent School District:

Permian High School

  1. Chandler Chesnut
  2. Julissa Garcia
  3. Jennifer Athyala
  4. Abigail Gex
  5. Ashton Aranda
  6. Bonnie Forester
  7. Halie Douglas
  8. Isis Corral
  9. Samantha Delgado-Vasquez
  10. Sydney Anglin

Odessa High School

1.  Jason Zubia
2.  Angelica Carrillo
3.  Raul Nevarez
4.  Evan Haley
5.  Vivek Prasad
6.  Zoe Herndon
7.  Dalila Olivas
8.  Jon Dean
9.  Esperanza Hinojos
10. Krystavel Ortiz

OCTECHS

1. Sophia Rutledge
2. Allison Fox
3. Arely Cuellar
4. Angel Ortiz
5. Emelyn Dominguez
6. Alejandro Gomez Dominguez
7. Kaylee Garcia
8. Joshua Greenfield
9. Mayonuoluwa Omotoye
10. Holly Brauchi

Odessa Collegiate Academy

1. Juandedios Angel Mendoza III
2. Chaeli Starnes
3. Reuben Woods
4. Wendy Hernandez
5. Gracielle Velasco
6. Glenn Dela Pena
7. Tucker Simpson
8. Soophia Akram
9. Deidre Morales
10. Carlos Medellin

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa

1. Clarissa Garcia
2. Avery Vega
3. Saydee Galvan
4. Arwen Weaks
5. Menatalla Kamel
6. Oliver Martin
7. Carina Granado
8. Adamary Dominguez
9. Christian Cordoba
10. Joseph Ramirez

