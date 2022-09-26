MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men have been charged after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in the airport area and sexually assaulted her for hours on Friday.

Police say the woman was kidnapped in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti.

The woman told police that she tried to get out of the car but another male, later identified as Robert Eason, got out of the backseat and pointed a Draco-style rifle at her while demanding her belongings.

Once she told the men she didn’t have any money, police said Eason told the woman to remove her clothing and raped her. Police said the men then took the woman to a residence in the 1200 block of College Street where she was sexually assaulted again. According to police, several other men were inside the residence.

Police said the woman was held for approximately 11 hours. The woman managed to secretly send a message to her family, who contacted the police.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the victim, Robert Eason, Devin Taylor, and Edward Hoof inside the residence. Officers found a Draco-style rifle, an AR-15 rifle, and a shotgun at the home.

Eason admitted to having sex with the victim and was charged with three counts of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm, and attempted robbery. His bond is set at $275,000.

Hoof was charged with one count of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm. Police said he admitted to being inside the residence during the incident but didn’t state if he admitted to the crimes. His bond has been set at $303,000.

Taylor was charged with attempted rape and aggravated kidnapping. Taylor denied being involved in the incident. His bond was set at $150,000.