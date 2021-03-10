$3,000 child tax credit coming to parents in summer 2021

(WETM/NBC News) — As a part of the $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package passed by the House, under the new child tax credit rules, parents could receive $3,000 to $3,600 as a refund.

The bill, passed on Mar. 10, increases the child tax credit to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 annually for children under 6 for the tax year 2021.

According to a CNBC News article, the IRS could start providing advances on the 2021 credit through periodic payments of $250 for school-aged children starting as early as July, depending on what the Treasury Department determines is workable. Under the proposed schedule, which could be as frequent as monthly, families could receive nearly half of their total child tax credit this year and then claim the remaining amount on their 2021 tax returns.

“This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and the breathing room they need to get through this moment,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday.

The new enhanced benefits, which specifically cover teens who are 17 for the first time, are income-based and would start to phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 a year or $150,000 for those married filing jointly.

From there, the credit would be reduced by $50 for every additional $1,000 of adjusted gross income earned. That means the $3,000 credit provided to parents of children aged 6 to 17 would be phased out completely for individuals earning $95,000 and those making $170,000 and filing jointly.

Families that are ineligible for the new $3,000 credit due to earning higher adjusted gross incomes would still be able to claim the $2,000 per child credit which is available to those making up to $200,000 ($400,000 for married couples filing jointly).

The COVID-19 relief package would also make the benefit fully refundable. Under the current child tax credit, if taxpayers’ credits exceed their taxes owed, they only can get up to $1,400 as a refund. But under the new rules, they could receive the full $3,000 or $3,600 as a refund, depending on the child’s age.

Leslie Tayne, financial attorney and founder of Tayne Law Group, said how much this will help families in need.

“In the past, there was a limitation on monies,” said Tayne. “Now, they’ve removed the minimum income. It was $2,500 and now that has been removed. So it definitely targets the lower income families and it will be super helpful for those who are in need of cash flow.”

Matthew Burr, owner of Burr Consulting L.L.C., played devil’s advocate.

“The problem you run into with programs like this is once they are put in place, any type of entitlement, or any type of benefit like this, it’s hard to claw that back at the end of the day,” said Burr.