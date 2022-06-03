Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County.

The email says losing any student is heartbreaking, but to lose four is excruciating, especially given the circumstances.

The school district is offering grief counseling for any student who wants help. They are asked to contact their campus principal.

Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus on May 12th near Centerville in Leon County. He evaded recapture for almost a month.

On Thursday, TDCJ says while investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of one adult and four minors.

Later that evening, members of the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office spotted Lopez in a white Chevy Silverado and started to chase him. At one point, deputies put down spike strips and caused Lopez to crash. TDCJ says there was a shootout in Jourdanton and deputies shot and killed Lopez.

The names of the children and the adult have not been released as of yet.