6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

PUERTO RICO (APTN) — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday. It was the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands but later canceled.

The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 4:24 a.m. local time, just south of the island at a shallow depth of six miles.

A 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guánica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages.

The earthquake was followed by a string of smaller quakes.