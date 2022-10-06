LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife.

Two people were killed and four others are currently at University Medical Center.

One patient is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and one is in fair condition, according to Scott Krebs, the public relations director for UMC.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not release information on the other two victims during a 1:45 p.m. briefing.

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

Victims of the stabbing were taken to area hospitals (KLAS)

The incident was reported around 11:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have taken a suspect into custody.

The northbound and southbound ramps to eastbound Spring Mountain Road are closed as well as lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures are also impacting Spring Mountain and other streets in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.