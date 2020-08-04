7-Eleven owner buying Speedway for $21B

by: Johan Sheridan

A 7-Eleven in Palo Alto, California on July 1, 2008. (AP / Paul Sakuma)

TOKYO (CNN) — 7-Eleven’s parent company is buying the Speedway gas station chain from Marathon Petroleum.

Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings is paying $21 billion for the chain.

The cash deal is one of the biggest acquisitions in the world announced since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Seven & i Holdings says it’s the largest in the company’s history.

In addition to 21,000 convenience stores in Japan, Seven & i also has nearly 9,800 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares of Seven & i Holdings dropped nearly 9% in Monday trading in Tokyo amid concern over the steep price tag of the deal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

