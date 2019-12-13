80-year-old to receive college degree

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WETC) — An 80-year-old grandmother in North Carolina is graduating from college.

Leita McCormick will walk in her graduation ceremony at the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday and receive her first college degree.

“All of my children, my grandchildren, everybody had a degree and I said ‘you know I think that is something I would like to add to my name,'” McCormick said.

McCormick took her first college course in 1966 – and spent 20 years moving with her family all over the country, taking courses wherever they moved. However, she never finished a degree.

Despite some challenges along the way, McCormick is earning one of the highest awards in the Department of Communication Studies.

After graduation, she plans to recommit to music and volunteer work.