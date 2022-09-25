From left to right: Bennie Neely, 41, of St. Petersburg and Corey Jovan Brown, 38, of Lakeland (Pinellas Park Police Department)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a Florida UPS location, according to arrest documents released Saturday.

Arrest affidavits said on Feb. 13, 2021, two large boxes carrying one-pound packages of marijuana were found at a UPS in Pinellas Park, a city west of Tampa.

Police said approximately 87 pounds of “plant marijuana material” were found inside the boxes.

Authorities identified two men as the intended receivers of the marijuana shipment through the shipment’s packaging tracking numbers.

Bennie Neely, 41, of St. Petersburg was arrested and booked Wednesday on charges of trafficking in cannabis and importation of marijuana. Corey Jovan Brown, 38, of Lakeland was also arrested Friday on the same charges, according to police.