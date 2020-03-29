95 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 758 total cases with 14 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 95 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 758 with 14 deaths.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Total cases as of 6 p.m. March 28, 2020. New cases reported today: 95
All Mississippi cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|7
|Amite
|4
|Attala
|9
|Benton
|4
|Bolivar
|11
|Calhoun
|3
|Carroll
|1
|Chickasaw
|10
|Choctaw
|5
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Clay
|2
|Coahoma
|18
|Copiah
|8
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|71
|1
|Forrest
|19
|Franklin
|3
|George
|3
|Grenada
|3
|Hancock
|15
|1
|Harrison
|43
|1
|Hinds
|66
|Holmes
|13
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|34
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|5
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|13
|Lamar
|4
|Lauderdale
|15
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|5
|Lee
|21
|1
|Leflore
|15
|Lincoln
|9
|Lowndes
|10
|Madison
|37
|Marion
|4
|Marshall
|13
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|6
|Neshoba
|4
|Newton
|1
|Noxubee
|2
|Oktibbeha
|15
|Panola
|5
|Pearl River
|27
|Perry
|2
|1
|Pike
|14
|Pontotoc
|3
|Prentiss
|4
|Quitman
|4
|Rankin
|35
|1
|Scott
|7
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|2
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|10
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|9
|Tippah
|23
|2
|Tunica
|6
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|5
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|16
|Webster
|3
|1
|Wilkinson
|12
|2
|Winston
|4
|Yalobusha
|3
|Yazoo
|5
|Total
|758
|14
Click here for more information about COVID-19 from MSDH.