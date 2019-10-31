Breaking News
Sayre daycare worker charged in infant’s death

Active Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina 3-year-old

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTLAND CO., NC (WJHL)- An active Amber Alert has been placed for a missing 3- year-old girl out of North Carolina.

Allison Oxendine is from Scotland County, NC.

She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and crock slip-on shoes.

No other information has been released at this time on how Oxendine ended up missing.

The sheriff’s office says Allyson turned three years old yesterday–the same day she was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now