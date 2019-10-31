Active Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina 3-year-old

SCOTLAND CO., NC (WJHL)- An active Amber Alert has been placed for a missing 3- year-old girl out of North Carolina.

Allison Oxendine is from Scotland County, NC.

She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and crock slip-on shoes.

No other information has been released at this time on how Oxendine ended up missing.

The sheriff’s office says Allyson turned three years old yesterday–the same day she was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.