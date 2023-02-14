NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James released a statement after the Appellate Division, First Department ruled in favor of her and upheld a ruling ordering Donald Trump to pay a $110,000 fine. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found him in contempt of court for refusing to comply with the OAG’s subpoenas as part of its investigation.

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law,” said AG James. “For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice.”

In April 2022, Justice Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump was in contempt of court after failing to comply with prior orders to provide documents to the OAG. A $10,000 fine was placed on him every day that he violated the court’s order to comply with the subpoena. Trump appealed that decision to the Appellate Division, First Department in May 2022.