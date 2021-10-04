Alabama woman hit by truck while trying to rescue dog on highway

National News

by: Kait Newsum,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: WHNT)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was killed over the weekend after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to save a dog crossing traffic.

According to the Albertville Police Department, 31-year-old Christina Nicole Green, of Decatur, Alabama, was hit by a truck Saturday night while she was trying to save a stray dog that was on the highway.

Green was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving north on Highway 431 around 8 p.m. Saturday when she saw the dog and asked the driver of the vehicle to pull over so she could help the animal cross the road.

Green crossed the northbound lane of traffic and the median on foot. When she entered the southbound lane, though, she was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident was still under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now