‘All-In Challenge’ gives you a once in the lifetime opportunity while raising funds for COVID-19

(WETM-TV)- The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need.

According to Fanatics.com, food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing.

Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.

The Fanatics website states that through the newly created ALL IN Challenge, sponsored by the All In Challenge Foundation, the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures will donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will be both available for online auction and as giveaways.

The All In Challenge Foundation and Fanatics sit at the unique crossroads of working with nearly every league, team and athlete in this country (as well as many internationally), while having many connections to entertainers and celebrities who are friends, but also sports fans.

Together, the ALL IN Challenge has already raised more then seven million dollars towards COVID-19 relief and those numbers continue to grow daily.

For more information on the various once in a lifetime opportunities be sure to visit: https://www.fanatics.com/all-in-enter-to-win/

Here’s SOME of the NEW YORK challenges you can become a part of today (all $10 per entry):

Field Passes For Batting Practice And Dinner With Aaron Judge: Winner plus (3) three guests to watch batting practice on field with Aaron Judge; Prize include: Four (4) Legends Club suite tickets and field access for batting practice at a future New York Yankees game (game date as designated by Sponsor); Meet and greet and dinner with Aaron Judge for winner and three (3) guests; Four (4) round trip coach class airline tickets; Two (2) night hotel accommodations (2 rooms, each double occupancy); One (1) check in the amount of $2,400

Travel To NYC For The Ultimate Pizza Tour With Buddy Nielsen Of Senses Fail: One (1) winner will spend the day with Buddy Nielsen from Senses Fail; Prize includes: Opportunity for winner to join Buddy Nielsen on a tour around New York City. One (1) round trip coach class airline ticket. Hotel costs are not included for winner with this Prize.

OTHER ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCES:

Be Ellen’s Next Co-Host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: One (1) winner and guest to attend a future taping of The Ellen DeGeneres show; Winner to co-host one (1) show on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Ellen DeGeneres; One winner and one (1) guest to spend the day at the Ellen studio; Two (2) round trip first class airline tickets; One (1) night standard hotel accommodations; $100 in rideshare credits; one (1) check in the amount of $1,800.

Golf At Pebble Beach With Justin Timberlake And Bill Murray: Winner and one (1) guest will play one (1) 18 hole round of golf at Pebble Beach Links Course in Pebble Beach, CA; Winner and one (1) guest will play alongside Bill Murray and Justin Timberlake; Two (2) round trip coach class airline tickets, Two (2) night standard hotel accommodations; $100 in rideshare credits.

Be In Kevin Hart’s Next Movie: Winner experiences a day on set and role in Kevin Hart’s next film; Prize includes: One (1) day access for Winner on a movie set and filming a walk on role in movie; Two (2) night five-star hotel accommodations; One (1) roundtrip first-class airline ticket; ground transportation between hotel in destination city and movie set; $100 rideshare credit; One (1) check in the amount of $1,680.

OVO Experience: Fly On Air Drake, Party In LA And Score Tickets To Drizzy’s Show: One (1) winner and seven (7) guests to fly roundtrip on private plane to Los Angeles; One (1) winner and seven (7) guests will receive select OVO (October’s Very Best by Drake) merchandise; One (1) winner and seven (7) guests will visit Delilah with Drake; Two (2) night accommodations at 5-star hotel for eight (8) people (2 rooms, 4 people to a room); One (1) winner and three (3) guests will receive four (4) tickets to an upcoming performance at a venue as determined by Donor (travel not included for this portion of the prize); A check in the amount of $6,000.

Throw Out The First Pitch At The Next World Series: Winner will throw First Pitch at Game 1 of the next MLB World Series. Prize includes: Two (2) tickets to Game 1 of the next MLB World Series; Two (2) night standard hotel accommodations; Two (2) round trip coach class airline tickets; $100 rideshare credit; One (1) check in the amount of $1,530.

Bieber Sings “One Less Lonely Girl” At Your House: Winner will receive opportunity to meet Justin Bieber; Prize includes: Meet and greet with Justin Bieber at winner’s residence or at an alternate location in or around winner’s area of residence, as determined by Sponsor; Designated number of guests allowed to be present during meet and greet will be as determined by Sponsor; One (1) check in the amount of $600.

Design, Call A Play At Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Game: One (1) winner will attend Philadelphia Eagles training camp and one (1) pre-season game; Prize includes: Access for winner to one (1) day of Philadelphia Eagles training camp; Admission for winner to one (1) pre-season Philadelphia Eagles game; Three (3) night standard hotel stay included; One (1) coach ticket roundtrip airfare; $100 in rideshare credit; One (1) check in the amount of $1,050.

Direct A Movie With Jonah Hill: One (1) winner will get to experience being a director for a day with Jonah Hill; Prize includes: Opportunity for one (1) winner to visit the set of an upcoming Jonah Hill movie; Lunch for one (1) winner with Jonah Hill; One (1) round trip coach class airline tickets; One (1) night standard hotel accommodation; $100 rideshare credit; one (1) check in the amount of $480.

Plus many many more!