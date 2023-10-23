BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon’s third annual Holiday Beauty Haul is here

Get ready to shop some amazing beauty deals. Amazon Beauty is kicking off its third annual Holiday Beauty Haul, a two-week shopping event with incredible deals in skin care, hair care, makeup, grooming and shaving, fragrance and more. You can score some great gifts and stocking stuffers for the beauty lovers in your life.

Deals include bestsellers and viral favorites, like the Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit, the Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush and the social-media famous Baby Foot Peel Mask. But you can find great deals on all kinds of products, and new sales are dropping throughout the two-week event, so make sure to check back.

10 of the best deals of Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul

Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver

The perfect beachy waves are within your reach with this jumbo waver, with a three-barrel design that makes it easier (and faster) than ever to style even long hair. Get it for 28% off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul — just $36 instead of $49.99.

Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit

This all-in-one kit includes lipstick, gloss and liner, and it’s available in nearly a dozen trendy colors. It’s on sale for just $34.99 (instead of $49), with an additional 20% off coupon you can apply at checkout.

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

This hair dryer is the holy grail if you want volume. Forget handling a hair dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other. This tool combines them into one for the ultimate time saver. Get it now for 53% off — $33.19 instead of $69.99.

Le Domaine Fluid Face Cream

This lightweight anti-aging moisturizer is packed with antioxidants and niacinamide to boost collagen production and smooth fine lines. Save 20% during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul and get it for $167.20 instead of $209.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Kit

This two-in-one kit delivers a gel-like manicure with no ultraviolet light required. It looks (and lasts) like gel but removes like a regular polish. And during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul, it’s 14% off, so you can get a set for just $15.99 instead of $18.50.

Braun Electric Razor for Men

Upgrade your shave with this electric foil shaver that features a precision beard trimmer and an included SmartCare center that cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your razor between uses. It’s 20% off, just $199.94 instead of $249.99.

philosophy shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath

Philosophy combines luxury and simplicity with this three-in-one product that can be used as shampoo, shower gel or bubble bath. The limited-edition frosted snowflakes scent includes notes of mint, coconut and sugar. Get it for just $20.40 — 15% off its usual price of $24.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25

This whipped lightweight moisturizer corrects uneven skin tone and sun damage while providing sun protection for your neck and chest. At just $66.50, it’s 30% off the regular price of $95.

The Body Shop Ginger Hair & Scalp Scrub

Indulge in the ultimate relaxing shower experience with this hair and scalp scrub that can help remove buildup and relieve dry, flaky scalp. Get it during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul for just $18.38 — 26% off its $25 list price.

Baby Foot Peel Mask

This foot peel mask has gone viral for good reason. Within about a week of use, it will remove a layer of foot skin, including calluses, dry skin, cracks and any other imperfections, revealing smooth, baby-soft skin underneath. Get it for just $19.99 — 20% off its usual $25 price.

