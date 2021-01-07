an says San Diego woman killed in Capitol siege was his wife

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego woman was identified by her husband as the person who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building.

The husband of 35-year-old Ashli Babbit confirmed to FOX 5 San Diego that his wife was killed in the chaos at the Capitol. However, he said he has yet to hear from authorities on the East Coast.

Officials have not yet publicly identified Babbit as the victim, though Washington, D.C. law enforcement were expected to hold a news conference around 7:30 p.m. P.T.

The rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Lawmakers have since reconvened to continue the process.

