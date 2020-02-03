Annual White House Easter Egg Roll scheduled for April 13

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as he walks on the South Lawn as they depart the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is set for April 13.

First lady Melania Trump announced the date for the time-honored tradition on Monday.

Tickets are free and are available through an online lottery scheduled to open Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. EST and close Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. EST. There is no fee to enter. Winners will be notified by email by March 4, the White House said.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and the first lady for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where children use wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

The Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition dating to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

Easter is April 12 this year.