Baby’s joyful reaction to hearing aids

(CNN) — Video of a baby girl’s reaction when her hearing aids are switched on is pure joy caught on camera.

Paul Addison says he and his wife first learned about his daughter Georgina’s hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test.

She was diagnosed with severe deafness, and the doctor suggested hearing aids.

Addison says he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when Georgina’s hearing aids are turned on each morning.

The video is spreading smiles across the internet. It’s been viewed over 750,000 times.