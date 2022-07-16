KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Back-to-school season is especially costly this year, as inflation reached a 40-year high in June. Several national store chains are helping ease the burden with sales and discounts.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is thanking educators and school staff with a 25% discount for a limited time. The chain said it’s the second year offering the discount in an effort to recognize them for their work and dedication.

But teachers who want to take advantage need to act quickly. The discount is available to use in-store through Sunday, July 17.

Educators and school staff will need to present a valid ID to redeem the 25% savings.

Michaels

Michaels offers teachers a 15% off entire purchase discount.

To qualify, teachers need to create a Michaels account, provide school information to become verified, and then follow the instructions to shop either online or in a store.

Target

Target also plans to offer discounts to teachers, school staff, and students.

The chain’s popular Teacher Prep Event begins Sunday, July 17 and will continue through Sept. 10. It gives teachers a 15% discount on school supplies.

All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid ID are eligible.

Target also plans to offer a one-time 20% discount for college students through Sept. 3. Some purchases are excluded.