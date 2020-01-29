MONTREAL, CANADA (WETM) – Mental illness affects everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you do. Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day, an initiative to end the stigma of discussing mental health and show support to those who deal with mental illness every day.

Make your mental health a priority. Let's all talk about it, end the stigma, and let everyone know that it is okay to reach out and find a system to lean on. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. #BellLetsTalk — Austin Evans ☈ (@18StormAustin) January 29, 2020

Although Bell Canada is a Canadian company, this day trends worldwide on social media and helps end the stigma everywhere. When you tweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk, Bell Canada donates 5 cents towards mental health initiatives in Canada.

When you search the hashtag on Twitter, you’ll find hundreds of mental health advocates and stories of the struggle.

For more information on the initiative, visit letstalk.bell.ca/en/.