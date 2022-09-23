ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced new actions and funding addressing the overdose epidemic and supporting recovery. $1.5 Billion is awarded to all states and territories.

On September 23, the White House released information regarding the overdose epidemic in the United States. In efforts to combat the epidemic, The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), awarded $1.5 Billion to all states and territories to address addiction and the opioid crisis. Due to these grants, New York State is awarded more than $56 million to address the current crisis.

The following are more steps the Biden-Harris Administration has taken while addressing the overdose epidemic.

Investing over $104 Million to Expand Substance Use Treatment and Prevention in Rural Communities to Beat the Overdose Epidemic

Investing $20.5 Million to Increase Access to Recovery Supports

Releasing New Guidance to Support and Facilitate Greater Access to FDA-approved naloxone products

Announcing Additional Funding for Law Enforcement Officials on the Front Lines of the Overdose Epidemic

Releasing New Guidance for Employers to Create Recovery-Ready Workplaces

Deploying Financial Sanctions to Disrupt Global Drug Trafficking Operations

To support these and other efforts, President Biden’s budget request calls for a historic investment of $42.5 Billion for National Drug Control Program agencies. To read in more detail about the actions taken to aid in the overdose epidemic visit The White House website.