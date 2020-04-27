Biden says he’d pick Michelle Obama as vice president ‘in a heartbeat’

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had an update about his search for a vice presidential partner: He said he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate “in a heartbeat.”

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” the former vice president told CBS affiliate KDKA.

Biden, however, said that he doesn’t think the former first lady would agree.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live in the White House again,” he said.

Obama was voted the most admired woman in 2018 and 2019, according to a Gallup poll. Her book “Becoming” became the best-selling memoir last year, selling more than 10 million copies.

In “Becoming,” Obama made her political aspirations clear. “I’ll say it here directly: I have no intention of running for office, ever,” she wrote.

As for Biden, there is no shortage of potential vice presidential candidates, including some of his former primary opponents who have expressed interest in the job.

In December, Biden said he’d consider choosing Sen, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that she’d say yes if asked to be his running mate.

Biden has been careful to say he’s not looking for “someone to come in and genuflect in the White House,” as he told Iowans in January. “You have to be willing to have someone with you who will tell you the truth that they think you’re wrong and not be intimidated by the fact that you’re the president behind the desk