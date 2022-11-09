President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term.

Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another bid for president in the hours before voters cast their final ballots in the midterms.

The Nov. 15 announcement by Trump would align with Biden’s trip to Asia for the Group of 20 summit with dozens of other world leaders.

When asked at a post-midterm press conference how other world leaders should view this moment for America, with Trump potentially running for the presidency again, Biden said he will make sure he doesn’t take power.

“We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he—under legitimate efforts of our constitution—does not become the next president again,” Biden said.

Trump said on Monday that he didn’t want to distract from the midterm elections, but that he would make a big announcement from his Mar-a-Lago estate next week.

Meanwhile, Biden leaves on Thursday for a series of international meetings, with his first stop in Egypt for a climate summit. He then heads to Asia for the G-20 summit in Indonesia.

At the press conference on Wednesday, the president made somewhat of a victory lap after he had an unexpectedly good night on Tuesday.

While it is still possible that Republicans could win majorities in the House and Senate, the GOP margin in the House appears likely to be narrow and Democrats have a fighting shot of retaining the Senate majority.