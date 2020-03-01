Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

Supporters cheer at a primary election night rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Election experts are calling the South Carolina Democratic Primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

His first primary win of the 2020 election season, South Carolina could represent a sea change in the Biden campaign. Every candidate for the Democratic nomination wants to halt the momentum of current frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Exit polls indicate that the African American vote buoyed Biden to a resounding victory which ended the Sanders winning streak.

Biden and his aids hope the win can energize a stalling campaign that has seen three lackluster performances.