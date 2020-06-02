BlackOutTuesday trends nationwide in support of racial justice

(WETM) – As protests continue across the country after the killing of George Floyd by now former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, thousands have turned to social media to express their support, and today, black it out.

#BlackOutTuesday trended across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram throughout Tuesday. It is a movement started in the music industry to share no content on Tuesday, but rather promote African-American content creators in place of your own. Many people simply posted the single black image with the hashtag.