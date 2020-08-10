Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender near Detroit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There are three ways to vote for the general elections on Nov. 3 in Chemung County: in-person at a polling location, 10 days prior during early voting or through absentee ballots.

During the primary elections, New York State gave out mandates to for the Board of Elections to send out absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters. However, for the general elections, that's not the case.