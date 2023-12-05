(NBC) — Sixty-five years after it was first released, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee has finally ascended, for the very first time, to the number one spot on Billboard Magazine’s Hot 100 Chart.

Lee will perform that holiday staple Thursday night on NBC’s holiday special, “Christmas at the Opry,” hosted by Wynonna Judd.

It’s one of the most-played songs of the holiday season. Part of a career that’s produced 29 Top 40 hits for Brenda Lee.

“Are you kidding? You know, I’ve been listening to her forever,” said Chrissy Metz, who is also performing on “Christmas at The Opry.”

The first woman in both the Country and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, Lee released “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in 1958. It was popular then, but “Home Alone” took it to the next level in 1990.

“They said ‘Brenda, Brenda. Your song’s in ‘Home Alone.’” I said, ‘So what, who? What is that?’ They said, ‘It’s a movie. It’s a hit movie, and your songs all over it,’” said Lee.

CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY — Pictured: Brenda Lee — (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC)

Her tune’s popularity soared and just about everyone has covered it over the years.

“It’s a great song first of all, and I’m just glad I got it,” said Lee.

And Lee will get to sing it on Thursday night’s “Christmas at the Opry” on NBC.

It’s something that thrills fellow performer Lauren Alaina who said she was obsessed with Lee’s music as a child.

“I wore a poodle skirt and I sang Brenda Lee songs,” said Alaina. “And I told her that when I met her, so I’m very excited.”

It’s also a thrill for the special’s host, Wynonna Judd.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” said Judd. “And I’m looking at her on stage. And she’s looking at me, and I’m like, my mom’s not here. She should be here. And there’s just a lot of mixed emotion.”

But the sentiment is very simple for Lee.

“This will be fun for me not just to sing, but to get to see my buds,” said Lee.

All in good fun as they spread some holiday cheer. “Christmas at the Opry” airs on NBC4 Thursday at 8 p.m.

Lee recorded “Rockin’,” when she was just 13 and it’s now the third number-one song of her career, the last one for her was back in 1960.