Buttigieg suspends 2020 presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks to speaks with members of the media, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Following an inconsistent performance in the early Democratic primaries, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will end his campaign for president ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 states will cast primary votes.

Buttigieg addressed supporters in South Bend with the news Sunday night.

The millennial, polyglot veteran is the first openly gay top contender for any major party’s nomination.

Buttigieg was a long-shot, dark-horse option for the Democratic ticket compared to higher-profile contenders that he outlasted, including Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, and Beto O’Rourke.

Although he rose to the top of the field—particularly during the controversial Iowa Caucus—he did not win enough in the critical early states to keep moving forward.