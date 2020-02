RHODE ISLAND (WTNH) — A little boy in Rhode Island showed his appreciation for his pizza delivery driver by running up and hugging him after he brought a pizza to his house.

The cute scene was caught on camera.

The driver, Ryan Catterson, said he recently lost his 16-year-old daughter. He said the boy’s appreciation means a lot to him.

“After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there.”