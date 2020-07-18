CDC projects more than 157k deaths by August 8

(CNN) — The United States could see more than 157,000 deaths due to coronavirus by the end of the first week of August.

That is the new ensemble forecast just released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The prediction from the CDC pulls together two dozen individual forecasts made by outside groups and researchers.

The ensemble prediction gives a range of nearly 150,000 deaths, to up to more than 168,000.

The CDC predicts states in the coming weeks to record higher numbers of deaths include Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As of Friday night, there have been 139,176 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

New York has the most – at more than 32,000.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows more than 3.6 million cases across the country.